Suspects sought: Officials say pair rented trailers with fraudulent identification

ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police hope you can help them identify a pair of people who rented a U-Haul trailer with fraudulent identification.

Officials say the suspects, a man and woman, rented at 15-foot U-Haul and a 5-foot by 9-foot open-ended trailer from the True Value store in St. Francis. They were apparently using ID from Illinois (possibly stolen).

If you recognize either of the persons in the pictures on this post, you are urged to contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-316-4345.