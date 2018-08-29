The DNA braid: It’s the prettiest, most scientific way to do your hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the prettiest, most scientific way to do your hair. Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee with the science project of your dreams -- the DNA braid.

The DNA braid was designed by Alexandra Wilson of Warwick, Rhode Island. It resembles a twisting DNA molecule. The process of braiding it is similar to a fishtail braid, but it has three sections instead of two. Pack your patience when you're ready to try it though! It will take you a little bit to get into a rhythm. To help give the braid some grip, use texture spray, dry shampoo or sea salt spray.