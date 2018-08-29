‘We’re actually blessed:’ Residents of Waupun clean up, relieved nobody was hurt in dangerous storms

WAUPUN — The storm damage in Fond du Lac County is widespread.

The sound of chainsaws roar throughout Campbellsport. The storm cleanup started early at Tiki Beach Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake. The severe weather sent a tree in a children’s play area. Water also submerged the beach and tossed around equipment.

“The whole beach was covered. You couldn’t even see the sand. It was just a big stream down there,” said Cory Haring.

In Waupun, first responders are getting constant calls from residents. A state of emergency has been declared in the city.

“Lots and lots of old trees that have been victim to the storm yesterday,” said Kathy Schlieve of the City of Waupun.

At one point, a curfew was put in place for safety.

“We needed to create a condition where we did not have lots of people coming in and trying to just look at what was going on,” Schlieve said.

Piles of debris line the streets. Cleanup has been an all-day effort for countless families.

Bobby Kunz sees the silver lining.

“We’re actually blessed. Nobody lost their lives, nobody was injured,” Kunz said.

It could take a long time for the county to return to normal. Neighbors are on a quest to help each other out.

“Stay strong. We’re always there to help people,” Kunz said.

The community is coming together during this difficult time. On Wednesday, the high school football team was out lending a hand to those who needed it.