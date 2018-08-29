Willie G. welcomes H-D riders to Milwaukee; ‘I just want to express my thanks’

MILWAUKEE — Every day, more and more riders are finding their way to Milwaukee and Veterans Park on the lakefront. That is the epicenter for the motorcycle maker’s 115th Anniversary Celebration.

The hoopla got underway at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 29. But the opening ceremony wasn’t held until 4 p.m. Mayor Tom Barrett was among those who welcomed riders. But the man who really got riders revved up about the upcoming weekend was Willie G. Davidson. He spoke with FOX6’s Ted Perry shortly after the opening ceremony — and he had this to say to all riders now in town.

“Thank you for being a part of the celebration. History is very important to Harley-Davidson and a lot of these riders many miles on their beautiful bikes to have a fun time with us. So I just would express my thanks,” said Willie G. Davidson.

It’s a sure bet that riders would love to have a few moments of Willie G.’s time — so they can talk motorcycles. Would he oblige?

“I think I may. If I get burned out I’ll go hide in one of these campers,” Willie G. said.