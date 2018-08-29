WisDOT: Flooding closes roadways across Wisconsin, including in Dodge and Sheboygan counties
DODGE COUNTY — Flooding closed roadways across Wisconsin, and officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Wednesday, Aug. 29 advised that drivers remember they should *not* drive through standing water or around barriers.
WisDOT officials in a news release outlined the closures (below). CLICK HERE for the latest traffic information.
Crawford County
- US 61 closed from WIS 171 to US 14 (Readstown in Vernon County). No posted detour.
- WIS 131 closed between WIS 171 and US 61. No posted detour.
- WIS 171 closed from WIS 27 (Mount Sterling) to US 61 (Rolling Ground). No posted detour.
Dane County
- US 14 closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via WIS 78 and US 12.
Dodge County
- WIS 49 closed from County Y to WIS 175 for power lines over the roadway. No posted detour.
Juneau County
- I-90/94 eastbound closed from mile marker 69 near Mauston to mile marker 79 at Lyndon Station
- Eastbound traffic detoured at New Lisbon via WIS 80 (Necedah), WIS 21 (Coloma) and I-39 (Portage)
- Westbound is open to traffic
- US 12 closed between Mauston and Lyndon Station. No posted detour.
- WIS 33 closed between WIS 82 and Wonewoc. No posted detour.
- WIS 80/82 closed between Union Center and Elroy. No posted detour.
La Crosse County
- WIS 35 is open to one lane with flagging operations between County K and US 14
- WIS 162 closed between US 14/61 (Vernon County) and WIS 33 (Middle Ridge). No posted detour.
Marquette County
- WIS 23 closed at Neenah Creek bridge two miles east of Briggsville. High water at the bridge. No posted detour.
- WIS 22 closed at Main Street Bridge over the Montello River in Montello. High water at the bridge. No posted detour.
Monroe County
- WIS 33 closed between Cashton and WIS 131 (Ontario). No posted detour.
- WIS 131 closed between Wilton and Ontario. No posted detour.
Richland County
- WIS 131 closed between WIS 56 and WIS 82. No posted detour.
- WIS 56 closed from WIS 131 (Viola) to County G. No posted detour.
- WIS 80 closed at County D (just north of Rockbridge). No posted detour.
Sauk County
- WIS 23 closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg. No posted detour.
- WIS 33 closed between Wonewoc and WIS 58. No posted detour.
- WIS 33 closed from WIS 58 (LaValle) to WIS 23 (Reedsburg). No posted detour.
- WIS 58 closed between County G (Ironton) and WIS 33 (LaValle). No posted detour.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 42 between County Road FF and Orchard Road is closed for downed powerlines. Expected to reopen this evening. Traffic detoured via I-43 and County Road XX.
Vernon County
- US 14/61 closed between US 14/WIS 27/82 (Viroqua) to High Point Road (Richland County Line). No posted detour.
- WIS 33/131 intersection closed in Ontario. No posted detour.
- WIS 56 closed between Viroqua and Viola. No posted detour.
- WIS 82 closed between Slayback Road and South Mill Street (LaFarge). No posted detour.
- WIS 131 closed between Ontario and Rockton. No posted detour.
- WIS 131 closed between WIS 82 and West Adams Street (LaFarge). No posted detour.
- WIS 162 closed between Chaseburg (Depot Street) to US 14. No posted detour.
- WIS 162 closed between US 14/61 (Coon Valley) and WIS 33 (Middle Ridge, La Crosse County). No posted detour.