× WisDOT: Flooding closes roadways across Wisconsin, including in Dodge and Sheboygan counties

DODGE COUNTY — Flooding closed roadways across Wisconsin, and officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Wednesday, Aug. 29 advised that drivers remember they should *not* drive through standing water or around barriers.

WisDOT officials in a news release outlined the closures (below). CLICK HERE for the latest traffic information.

Crawford County

US 61 closed from WIS 171 to US 14 (Readstown in Vernon County). No posted detour.

WIS 131 closed between WIS 171 and US 61. No posted detour.

WIS 171 closed from WIS 27 (Mount Sterling) to US 61 (Rolling Ground). No posted detour.

Dane County

US 14 closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via WIS 78 and US 12.

Dodge County

WIS 49 closed from County Y to WIS 175 for power lines over the roadway. No posted detour.

Juneau County

I-90/94 eastbound closed from mile marker 69 near Mauston to mile marker 79 at Lyndon Station

Eastbound traffic detoured at New Lisbon via WIS 80 (Necedah), WIS 21 (Coloma) and I-39 (Portage)

Westbound is open to traffic

US 12 closed between Mauston and Lyndon Station. No posted detour.

WIS 33 closed between WIS 82 and Wonewoc. No posted detour.

WIS 80/82 closed between Union Center and Elroy. No posted detour.

La Crosse County

WIS 35 is open to one lane with flagging operations between County K and US 14

WIS 162 closed between US 14/61 (Vernon County) and WIS 33 (Middle Ridge). No posted detour.

Marquette County

WIS 23 closed at Neenah Creek bridge two miles east of Briggsville. High water at the bridge. No posted detour.

WIS 22 closed at Main Street Bridge over the Montello River in Montello. High water at the bridge. No posted detour.

Monroe County

WIS 33 closed between Cashton and WIS 131 (Ontario). No posted detour.

WIS 131 closed between Wilton and Ontario. No posted detour.

Richland County

WIS 131 closed between WIS 56 and WIS 82. No posted detour.

WIS 56 closed from WIS 131 (Viola) to County G. No posted detour.

WIS 80 closed at County D (just north of Rockbridge). No posted detour.

Sauk County

WIS 23 closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg. No posted detour.

WIS 33 closed between Wonewoc and WIS 58. No posted detour.

WIS 33 closed from WIS 58 (LaValle) to WIS 23 (Reedsburg). No posted detour.

WIS 58 closed between County G (Ironton) and WIS 33 (LaValle). No posted detour.

Sheboygan County

WIS 42 between County Road FF and Orchard Road is closed for downed powerlines. Expected to reopen this evening. Traffic detoured via I-43 and County Road XX.

Vernon County