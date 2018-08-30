× 2-1 Green Bay Packers finish preseason in Kansas City vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Green Bay Packers finish the preseason with a matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Thursday, Aug. 30. The Packers are 2-1 in the preseason, losing to the Oakland Raiders Friday, Aug. 25, 13-6. They won vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 on Aug. 16, and vs. the Tennessee Titans, 31-17 on Aug. 9.

Not only did Aaron Rodgers sign his contract extension on Wednesday, but he also got out of going to Kansas City for tomorrow's preseason finale. The Packers let Rodgers and many of the starters who aren't going to play stay home, per multiple sources. https://t.co/lyeKFRkQoE — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 29, 2018

According to Packers.com, Thursday’s game marks the first preseason matchup with the Chiefs since 2016, which was the end of a seven-year run where the two teams met in the preseason finale six times. Green Bay is 8-8-1 overall when playing the Chiefs in the preseason. The Packers’ last victory at Kansas City came during the 2007 regular season.

Green Bay has won five of the past seven preseason finales, and if Green Bay wins on Thursday, it will mark the fourth time in the last five years that the Packers have won three preseason games (2014, 2016-17).

The Packers have won two of the last three meetings with the Chiefs in the regular season. They last met in the regular season on Sept. 28, 2015. The Packers won, 38-28 at Lambeau Field. That victory marked the Packers’ first regular-season win vs. the Chiefs at home in series history.

Green Bay will open the regular season at home on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 9.