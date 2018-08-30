‘A little intimidating!’ Police, civilians test their motorcycle skills at Miller Park course during Harley’s 115th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 found police officers and civilians facing off at Miller Park Thursday, Aug. 30, during Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary celebration -- all in good fun.

Between sharp turns and tight corners, the pressure was on! This skills course involved both speed and precision.

"Make no mistake -- it's very difficult, regardless of how easy they make it look," said Nick Kiedrowski, Harley-Davidson communications.

Police officers and civilians spent the day practicing on the course.

"It's pretty tight, but it's fun. You have to be pushed and challenged, and that's what it's about," said Cherela Day, rider from Tennessee.

Designed for the 115th anniversary celebration and unveiled on Wednesday night, Aug. 29, competitors on Thursday raced through orange cones, spelling out 115 HD.

"It was a little intimidating at first. Just over 3,000 cones we're told," said Brian Hodgins, Ontario Provincial police.

One rider at a time, points were deducted if cones were tipped over or tapped, as judges on the sidelines kept track.

"It shows how dedicated they are to not only to the sport of motorcycling, but Harley-Davidson as well," said Kiedrowski.

Spectators watched with admiration.

"You have the community watching, on top of how you want to perform yourself -- so it's good stress," said Hodgins.

"What else can you do to learn from all the great riders all over the world?" said Day.

The "Police and Civilian Skills Competition" continues Friday, Aug. 31 at 8 a.m. for preliminary rounds, with finals on Saturday -- and it's free.