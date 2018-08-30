Arraignment set for Milwaukee man prosecutors say blackmailed teen to perform sex act in MPD restroom

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say blackmailed a teen to perform sex acts on him in a police restroom will head to trial.

Terrell Harris, 19, faces one count of child sexual exploitation, employ, use, induce by person under 18 years of age, and one count of child enticement, sexual contact.

He was in court Thursday, Aug. 30 for his preliminary hearing, which he waived. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 11.

According to a criminal complaint, in April, police met with the victim in this case, a boy who is currently 17, and turns 18 this September. He said he was “being blackmailed” by Harris after meeting through a Facebook video chat in August 2017. He said Harris “offered him $500 if he would pose naked on the video chat,” and he agreed. He said he never received the $500.

The victim said he didn’t hear from Harris again until October of 2017, when Harris said he wanted to meet with the boy, and if he refused, Harris “would post the video from August.” He said Harris “directed him to go to the District 7 police station near Fond du Lac and Auer,” where he was directed to “go into the bathroom.” Harris came in moments later and said he wanted to perform a sex act “or he would post the video on the internet.”

The complaint says the victim didn’t hear from Harris again until April of 2018, when he asked to meet up again.

Police took a look at messages and calls placed by Harris to the victim, which showed Harris was trying to have the victim met up with him. Harris told the victim “not to mess with him today because he has a predisposition to violence,” the complaint says.

Harris was arrested and interviewed by investigators, and the complaint says he admitted to knowing the victim and said they had a sexual relationship for three years. He admitted to threatening to tell the victim’s girlfriend about their relationship. He said he did meet the victim at the MPD station in the fall of 2017 and they did go into the bathroom, but he denied having a sexual encounter there, however, he did admit to a sexual encounter at an abandoned home next door. The complaint says Harris admitted he’s threatened to tell others about his relationship with the victim, but he had not done so.