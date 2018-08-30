× Brady St. Harley Experience means motorcycle-only parking Friday & Saturday evening

MILWAUKEE — The Brady Street Harley Experience is going to be one of the larger events tied to Harley-Davidson’s 115th Anniversary Celebration. But it comes with a reminder.

A news release says Brady Street will be closed on Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sep. 1 for motorcycle-only parking beginning at 4 p.m. each day. In addition, several side streets off of Brady Street will be hosting block parties beginning at noon on Friday.

Come Sunday, Sep. 2, a number of Brady Street restaurants and pubs will have specials for what’s been dubbed, Biker Brunch.

