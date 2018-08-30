× ‘Do not to drive through standing water:’ Flooding closes several highways in Wisconsin

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning motorist that flooding has closed several highways in western Wisconsin. Motorists are advised to drive with caution on all area roads and are reminded not to drive through standing water or around barriers. Use the designated detour route as many state, county and local roads are experiencing flooding.

For more information regarding statewide traffic impacts check 511wi.gov.

Crawford County

WIS 131 closed between WIS 171 and US 61. No detour.

WIS 171 closed from WIS 27 (Mount Sterling) to US 61 (Rolling Ground). No detour.

WIS 179 closed from WIS 27 (Eastman) to WIS 131 (Steuben). No detour.

Columbia County

WIS 127 closed from WIS 16 (Wisconsin Dells) to WIS 16 (Portage). No detour.

Dane County

US 14 closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via WIS 78 and US 12.

Dodge County

WIS 49 closed from County Y to WIS 175 for power lines over the roadway. No detour.

Juneau County

WIS 33 closed between WIS 82 and Wonewoc. No detour.

La Crosse County

WIS 35 is open to one lane with flagging operations from County K to US 14

to one lane with flagging operations from County K to US 14 WIS 162 closed between US 14/61 (Vernon County) and WIS 33 (Middle Ridge). No detour.

Marquette County

WIS 23 closed at the Neenah Creek bridge, two miles east of Briggsville; traffic detoured via WIS 82 and WIS 13.

WIS 22 closed at the Main Street bridge over the Montello River in Montello; traffic detoured via WIS 33, WIS 44 and WIS 73.

Monroe County

WIS 33 closed between Cashton and WIS 131 (Ontario). No detour.

WIS 131 closed between Wilton and Ontario. No detour.

Richland County

WIS 131 closed between WIS 56 and WIS 82. No detour.

WIS 56 closed from WIS 131 (Viola) to County G. No detour.

Sauk County

WIS 23 closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg. No detour.

WIS 33 closed between Wonewoc and WIS 23 (Reedsburg). No detour.

WIS 58 closed between County G (Ironton) and WIS 33 (LaValle). No detour.

WIS 136 closed from WIS 33 (Rock Springs) to WIS 154 (Rock Springs). No detour.

WIS 154 closed between WIS 23 (South of Reedsburg) to WIS 136 (Rock Springs). No detour.

Vernon County