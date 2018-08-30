Get your thrill on: Check out the new coaster coming to Six Flags Great America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- Ready to get your thrill on? Six Flags Great America announced on Thursday, Aug. 30 a triple-record breaking, new roller coaster coming to the park in 2019.

A news release indicates Maxx Force will be the fastest launch coaster in North America, and feature the fastest inversion and highest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world.

Maxx Force coaster will launch riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds.

Other highlights of the new coaster include:

Air-powered launching system propelling guests forward at record speeds;

World’s highest double inversion at 175 feet above the ground

Fastest inversion on any roller coaster in the world with a 60 miles-per-hour zero-G roll

Five high-speed inversions

One-of-a-kind custom coaster trains modeled after Formula One racing cars

Maxx Force will be the park’s 17th roller coaster and is scheduled to debut in summer 2019 in the Carousel Plaza area of the park.