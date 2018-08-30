× Hundreds of umbrellas hung up in downtown Wausau to celebrate the arts

WAUSAU — A colorful display was installed Thursday, Aug. 30 on the streets of Wausau.

Hundreds of umbrellas were hung up on the streets downtown.

It’s the third straight year for the display, intended to beautify downtown Wausau and celebrate the arts.

“I saw something online about a city in Portugal, that during their arts festival, they did this display on several blocks with colorful umbrellas and I thought it’d be wonderful to bring that to Wausau. Arts are such a big part of our community and having that display in downtown draws so many people,” said Mark Craig.

The umbrellas will be on display until mid-November.