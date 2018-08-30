In a new relationship? Who do you tell first? The hierarchy recommended by our relationship expert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Back in the day it was a big deal to "go steady." These days, it's all about making it "Facebook official." Matchmaker Julie Amann with It's Just Lunch joins Real Milwaukee with some insights on dating in the digital age.

First, any children.

• A lot of singles do not want to introduce someone they are dating to their children until it becomes serious.

• If your partner has yet to meet your children, consider sitting down alone with the kids and sharing the news

• This gives you the opportunity to ask them how they would like to meet your partner

• Giving your kids the power to decide the circumstances under which they will be introduced makes them feel like they are a part of the process.

Next, family and close friends

• This often depends on your age and how close you are to your family

• If they are a close friend, they are probably already familiar with your partner so it won`t be a big surprise

• Put yourself in their shoes: if the situation was reversed, would you be surprised to see it through social media without being told prior to the posting?

• If yes, give your friend a call with the good news.

Finally: Making it 'Facebook Official'

• Before posting to your favorite social media sites, have a talk with your partner to make sure you are on the same page.

• Some people like to keep their romantic life low key online

• If both partners agree, both should post within a similar timeframe.

• Keep it simple, and positive! Don`t use this as an opportunity to put down former partners

• Enjoy all the well wishes!