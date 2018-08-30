It’s not an adventure if something doesn’t go wrong: H-D rider loses wallet en route to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — On a cool Thursday night, Aug. 30, that hinted at the changing seasons, a scrum of motorcycles served as a reminder that summer’s not quite over. Every rider in town for Harley-Davidson’s 115th anniversary celebration had a story of what went wrong on the way to the Brew City.

The trip from Texas was going fine for Mary Long until…

“I’m coming up. I’m just north of Chicago. My wallet flopped out of my pant pocket and I feel it because the chain jerks, so when it jerks, everything comes out of the wallet — all my cash, credit cards, my ID, even my HOG card, and I need that to get my stuff I’m supposed to get here,” said Long.

Some experienced weather woes.

“Driving rain and thunderstorms. It was like three rivers going across the highway,” said a Harley rider.

Some saw things they cannot unsee.

“Him. He says ‘you’re very handsome,'” said a Harley rider.

Nate Schoen saw his bike scratched, and his ego slightly bruised. Others managed to avoid seeing anything weird, but all said it was beautifully worth it.

FOX6’s Ted Perry: “What’s the secret to not seeing anything weird?”

“Closing your eyes, man,” said a Harley rider.

Everyone in the Brew City for the celebration got a taste of Wisconsin.

“I know what brats are, and I think I know what curds are. It’s like these cheese nugget things. How could you go wrong with cheese?” said a Harley rider.

The party down at Veterans Park in Milwaukee was set to continue until 11 p.m. Thursday and pick back up on Friday. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of events.