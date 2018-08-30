× KFC will hand over $11K to parents of 1st baby born on Sept. 9 named ‘Harland’

MILWAUKEE — KFC is celebrating the 128th birthday of the company’s founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, by testing just how committed their fans are.

The fast food chain has launched a $11,000 giveaway for the first baby born on Sept. 9 who is named Harland.

To enter, starting on Sept. 9, parents can submit their name, date and time of their baby Harland’s birth, along with their contact information on KFC’s website.

The winner will get $11,000 to use toward college education.

The prize money is also a nod to KFC’s 11 herbs and spices.

No purchase is necessary. CLICK HERE for official rules.