KUSD: 11-year-old sexually assaulted near elementary school in Kenosha

KENOSHA — An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted outside an elementary school Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Kenosha Unified School District officials said it happened around 7:30 p.m. near Curtis Strange School.

According to KUSD, the girl was walking in the area and when she reached the dark parking lot area at the school, the suspect approached her from behind, asked her how old she was, and told her she was beautiful.

He then grabbed her rear end, causing her to fall to the ground, where she proceeded to kick the suspect and scream for help.

The suspect causally walked away.

Suspect description: Male, black, 18-25 years old, approximately 5’9″, wearing blue jean jacket, blue jeans, blue hat, dark green or black shirt and a gold necklace. If you have any information about this suspect, please call police.