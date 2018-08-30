× Manitowoc County: 8-year-old boy dies after being struck in head by baseball

TOWN OF MISHICOT — An 8-year-old boy playing baseball died after unintentionally being struck in the head by a ball.

Officials say deputies and EMS were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29. THe child was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. EMS performed life saving measures; however, the child died.

Investigators along with the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident, although no criminal activity is believed to be involved.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.