NWS: 7 tornadoes across Fond du Lac and Dodge cos., video evidence of 8th

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- The National Weather Service has confirmed via survey that seven tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during a line of severe thunderstorms that moved through central Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Additionally, there is video evidence of an eighth tornado in the Town of Wilson in Sheboygan County. The National Weather Service will survey that damage on Thursday, Aug. 29.

A storm survey crew was able to survey portions of southern Fond du La county and northern Dodge county on Wednesday. They found one EF2 tornado, five EF1s and one EF0 tornado.

More surveys are planned for the rest of Fond du Lac county along with Sheboygan, Green Lake, and Marquette counties today and possibly Friday.

Alto - EF-1, 100 m.p.h winds South of Oakfield - EF-0, 80 m.p.h. winds Southwest of South Byron - EF-1, 100 m.p.h. winds West of Brownsville - EF-2, 125 m.p.h. winds South Byron - EF-1, 94 m.p.h. winds Brownsville - EF-1, 107 m.p.h East of South Byron - EF-1, 90 m.p.h