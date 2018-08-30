Police: Suspects rob multiple taco trucks on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking your help to identify the suspects involved in several taco truck robberies which occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 29 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

The locations of the robberies are as follows:

16th & Scott St.

3900 W. Burnham St.

19th & National Ave.

1600 S. Muskego Ave.

6th & Orchard

PHOTO GALLERY

Suspect #1 is described as a male, Hispanic, 20-25 years of age, 5’7- 5’9, thin build, with short dark hair, clean-shaven and a tattoo on his right hand.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, Hispanic, 20-25 years of age.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, black, in his 30s with shoulder length braids.

Milwaukee police say the suspects approached the taco trucks, pointed firearms at the victims and demanded money. The suspects were seen fleeing in a newer model, red or burgundy, Nissan Sentra, with four doors, no front license plate and a low spoiler.

Officials say the suspect changed clothing between robberies.

If you have information that could help Milwaukee police, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.