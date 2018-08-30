Rundown of events: You don’t have to ride a bike to celebrate Harley’s 115th anniversary

MILWAUKEE -- You don't have to ride a bike to celebrate Harley's 115th anniversary. Kristin Settle form Visit Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with a rundown of events.

About Harley- Davidson 115th Anniversary (website)

Roll into Milwaukee Labor Day Weekend 2018 and join the celebration. No matter what you ride, or even if you haven’t started yet, all are welcome to join.

For our 115th Anniversary, we’re returning to the grassroots passion that made the sport of motorcycling great by throwing parties for the people. Flat-track racing, hill climbs, drag racing, beach racing, street parties, bands, food and rides. All who love the freedom of two wheels are invited to join the celebration.

