The race is on! Harley 115th Police and Civilian Skills Competition kicks off

MILWAUKEE -- The race is on! To continue the Harley-Davidson anniversary festivities -- a police and civilian skills competition kicked off Thursday, Aug. 30. Kasey Chronis has a look at all the fun at Miller Park.

About H-D 115th Police and Civilian Skills Competition (website)

These are not your typical "biker games” – they’re serious competition. Watch this motorcycle rodeo of trained motor officers and civilian HOG members showcase their riding skills through challenging patterns. Practice on Thursday. Preliminary Round Friday. Finals on Saturday.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION We encourage you to get out and ride, utilizing the free motorcycle parking available at most locations. Vehicle and Handicapped parking is also available. Please plan ahead as parking is limited and allow extra travel time. For other options, see below. All parking is first come/first served.

On-Site Parking Free parking for both motorcycles and cars is available at Miller Park located at 1 Brewers Way. Enter Yount Lots from South 44th Street and Bluemound Road. Milwaukee County Transit System Goldline stops at the corner of West Wisconsin Ave. and South 45th St. A 15-minute walk to the Yount parking lot. Walk south on 45th St. to Bluemound Rd. East on Bluemound Rd. to 44th St. South to Selig Dr. East on Selig Dr. to the Yount parking lot. See schedule here: www.ridemcts.com/routes-schedules/goldline Rideshare