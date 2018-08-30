The ultimate Harley rider: Civilian and Police Skills Competition kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kasey spent the morning at Miller Park for the Civilian and Police Skills Competition as part of the Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary celebration. These are not your typical "biker games" -- they're serious competition.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION

We encourage you to get out and ride, utilizing the free motorcycle parking available at most locations. Vehicle and Handicapped parking is also available. Please plan ahead as parking is limited and allow extra travel time. For other options, see below. All parking is first come/first served.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On-Site Parking

Free parking for both motorcycles and cars is available at Miller Park located at 1 Brewers Way. Enter Yount Lots from South 44th Street and Bluemound Road.

Milwaukee County Transit System

Goldline stops at the corner of West Wisconsin Ave. and South 45th St. A 15-minute walk to the Yount parking lot. Walk south on 45th St. to Bluemound Rd. East on Bluemound Rd. to 44th St. South to Selig Dr. East on Selig Dr. to the Yount parking lot. See schedule here: www.ridemcts.com/routes-schedules/goldline

Rideshare