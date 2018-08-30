‘They were in handcuffs:’ Wild video shows airborne motorcyclists after crash; 1 arrest made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With thousands of bikers in Milwaukee for the Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary celebration, FOX6 obtained surveillance video showing two bikers flying into the air after a crash. Witnesses said instead of leaving in an ambulance, two bikers left the scene in handcuffs.

It's unclear at this point whether the bikers caught on camera in this case were involved in the Harley festivities, but they were on a Honda motorcycle.

The surveillance video is shocking.

It happened at Howell and Howard. Surveillance cameras were rolling around 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, and captured a car leaving a gas station. Suddenly, a motorcycle slammed into the vehicle, sending the riders flying.

"I looked out the front window and thought 'a motorcycle is involved,'" said Andrew Ahles, manager of a nearby bar.

Ahles ran to help. He said he couldn't have predicted what happened next. The bikers took off!

"They got up and started walking away," said Ahles.

Police arrived and were suddenly in pursuit.

The next time Ahles saw them, "they were in handcuffs," he said.

The surveillance cameras that captured this incident is appropriately named "Werd," pronounced "weird."

"It's been a very strange day," said Ahles.

Police said one person ended up being arrested, and two were eventually taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.