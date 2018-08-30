‘Transforming Racine County:’ Vertical construction begins at Foxconn multipurpose building in Mount Pleasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- On Wednesday, Aug. 29, panels started going up for the multipurpose building in Phase 1 of construction at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant site, where east of I-94 on Thursday, we started to see the making of a building as vertical construction began.

On Wednesday, workers started putting in some of the 35-foot prefabricated building panels for Foxconn's multipurpose building. On Thursday, the contractor and Racine County leaders touted the progress.

"It's about moving business and moving workforce forward, while building a world-class facility," said Jenny Trick, Racine County Economic Development Corporation executive director.

The media got to view the placement of a panel from a distance. Trick said what we saw was more than the genesis of a building.

"We're already seeing, experiencing a number of different interests of development opportunities coming into Racine County across a variety of industries," said Trick.

Trucks loaded more panels manufactured by Spancrete in Waukesha, lined up on site to add to the wall.

Meanwhile, last week, it was announced that the City of Racine had the largest unemployment rate drop compared to the other communities in Wisconsin.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave credited the $10 billion Foxconn project.

"This project is no only transforming Racine County. It's not only transforming southeast Wisconsin and the state of Wisconsin but it's lifting people up for sustainable jobs and a better quality of life," said Delagrave.

In all, 120 panels will make up the walls of the building, scheduled for completion in the winter.