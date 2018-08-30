Flood watch for northern half of FOX6 viewing area from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday

‘Went up in the air:’ H-D rider from Colombia knocked off bike by mattress en route to Milwaukee

Posted 10:11 pm, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00PM, August 30, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of motorcyclists descended on Milwaukee for Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary celebration that officially kicked off Tuesday, Aug. 28 -- but for some, it wasn't a smooth trip.

One man traveling from Colombia in a group of 42 people got in not one, but two accidents on his way to Milwaukee.

He hit a cow in Nicaragua, but the second and most serious crash happened in Oklahoma. You could say luck was on his side. He landed on a mattress!

"A mattress that was on back of a pickup truck flew away from the pickup truck and hit him straight on. Knocked him off his motorcycle. The bike went up against the median back and forth and stayed up. He went up in the air, fell down on the mattress at 70 miles-per-hour, on the mattress and here he is -- fine and dandy and ready to ride back to Colombia," said Willy Bolivar, Harley-Davidson Colombia.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline
Related stories