Woman arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot former boss, pointing gun at deputy

TOWN OF ERIN — A 49-year-old Town of Erin woman was taken into custody Wednesday night, Aug. 29 after making threats and pointing a revolver at a deputy.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Hill Road around 5:15 p.m. regarding a threats complaint.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Town of Erin woman, was recently let go from her job and allegedly threatened to shoot her former boss if he came to the property to retrieve company property.

When the deputy arrived on scene the woman exited the house. She then pulled and pointed a revolver directly at the deputy.

The deputy drew his service weapon. At that time he noticed the revolver the woman was pointing at him had the cylinder removed.

No shots were fired and the woman was taken into custody without further incident.

The woman remains in custody at the Sheriff’s Office on charges of endangering safety and reckless use of a firearm and disorderly conduct while armed.