‘Be the change:’ Milwaukee’s Youth Council calls for ceasefire during holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — Members of Milwaukee’s Youth Council are asking the community for a ceasefire during the Labor Day holiday weekend. After a violent August, they are encouraging other Milwaukee youth to come together.

“This month of august the headlines have been pretty crazy. It’s making our stomachs ache,” said Kalan Haywood, Milwaukee Youth Council. “In history, the movements that have happened and the change that have been made, it’s the young people to do it.”

The Milwaukee Youth Council used their voices on Friday, Aug. 31 to send a message of peace and solidarity to their peers.

“In order for us to break these cycles of trauma, protecting our youth should be and must be our priority,” said Joya Headily, Milwaukee Youth Council.

Gun violence escalated in Milwaukee during August — there were 19 homicides in 31 days. A majority of the victims were young people.

“I’m calling out for a call to action for the City of Milwaukee for the Labor Day weekend,” said Erica Lofton, Milwaukee Youth Council.

Members are also calling for a new approach to end gun violence, by asking the youth of the city to come together and join their cause.

“I feel that this is our time for people who don’t know how to get connected; who don’t have a voice. We are the voice of our youth,” said Emoni Toliver, President of the Milwaukee Youth Council.

“So to my peers, the ones out here every day, be the change,” Haywood said.

The Milwaukee Youth Council is encouraging young people to look them up on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. They are also planning more activities and events for young adults.