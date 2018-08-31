‘Cruise the Great Lakes:’ 2 cruise ships to dock in Milwaukee, let hundreds explore the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A unique event is happening at the lakefront. For the first time in recent history -- two passenger cruise ships will be docked in Milwaukee's port.

The "Pearl Mist" docked Friday morning, Aug. 31 at the Lake Express dock. The other cruise ship -- the "Grande Mariner" -- will dock by Discovery World at 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Between the two ships, there will be up to 300 passengers coming from around the world. A majority of visitors will be embarking on tours around Milwaukee. This is part of a new collaboration called "Cruise the Great Lakes."

"Tomorrow another set of passengers will board the Pearl Mist so we have folks that will be overnighting here and experiencing our town," said Port Milwaukee director Adam Schlicht. "That's a new opportunity for Milwaukee and one I hope to see grow."

Next year, Port Milwaukee is expecting more than ten cruise vessel visits from at least five different ships.