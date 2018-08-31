Donnell Allen due in court, charged in fatal shooting of 2 brothers at 6th and Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The man accused of fatally shooting two brothers near 6th and Center in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 15 is due in court Friday, Aug. 31 for his preliminary hearing. The accused is Donnell Allen.

Allen, 26, faces the following criminal charges:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Bail jumping (felony)

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the area of 6th and Center to investigate a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found two men lying on the grass. One of the shooting victims, Justin Singleton, was dead on the scene. Antonio Singleton was also on the ground, but still breathing. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital where he later died. Officials say both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The complaint indicates a detective located “a total of seven .40 caliber fired casings” at the scene of the shooting — near the rear of a residence.

When investigators spoke with witnesses to this crime, one indicated the Singleton brothers were outside with others when Allen pulled up in a car and exited the vehicle. One witness told police he heard Allen say, “What’s up now?” Then a few moments later, that witness “heard the sound of 5 or 6 gunshots.”

Another witness indicated a similar story. That witness told police Allen was speaking with the brothers for about one to two minutes “when the defendant retrieved a firearm from the defendant’s side and pointed it with an outstretched arm towards the two victims.” The witness told police about five shots were fired — and then Allen walked back to the car and drove away from the scene.

The complaint points out that Allen has previously been charged with child abuse and neglecting a child. Online records indicate Allen was released on Oct. 13, 2017 on cash bond in those cases with a condition of bail that he commit no new crimes.

Allen made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 22. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 31. Cash bond was set at $100,000. He was ordered to have no contact with witnesses in the case.