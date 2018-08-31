Flipping science: An experiment in energy that you can try at home

LIVE: Aretha Franklin’s funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, MI
Posted 10:28 am, August 31, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Kids still not back to school and driving you crazy? Have them burn some energy -- on energy. Professor Maria with Mad Science joins Real Milwaukee with a lesson on potential and kinetic energy. Professor Maria is showing the difference between potential and kinetic energy using an index card, rubber band and scissors.

About Mad Science (website)

Mad Science offers a large selection of after-school, preschool, summer and vacation programs, workshops, special events and birthday parties. From entertaining educational programs to educational entertainment, Mad Science sparks imaginative learning. All Mad Science programs are animated at your location by highly-trained professional instructors equipped with awe-inspiring gear. We come to you or you can visit our lab in Franklin!