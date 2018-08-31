For the first time in over 100 years, watch bikes tear through the sand on the shoreline of Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A century-old tradition is coming back to Milwaukee -- and it's only for Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary celebration. Kasey spent the morning at Bradford Beach ahead of the "Brawl." Roll into Milwaukee Labor Day Weekend 2018 and join the celebration. No matter what you ride, or even if you haven’t started yet, all are welcome to join.

About The Beach Brawl (website)

Free and open to the public, with beach activities providing gritty fun for all ages. On Friday, racers will be wrenching and kicking up sand as they practice and get prepared for the competition. Vintage and new bikes will meet up and battle it out on the oval on Saturday, paying tribute to the early days of racing. The beach is open for swimming. Food and beverage will be flowing from the tiki bars and bikes will be on display for all to see. This is a must-see event!

If you want a chance to participate in the race on Saturday, September 1, check out the race class requirements and enter your bike.