Get ready to watch the Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Parade in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The streets of downtown Milwaukee will come alive on Sunday afternoon, Sep. 2 when thousands of Harley-Davidson motorcycles rumble down Wisconsin Avenue — as part of the motorcycle makers 115th Anniversary Parade.

FOX6 News will bring you the entire parade live beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday — on-air and online at FOX6Now.com.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at 45th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, continues east through downtown Milwaukee and lands at the Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary and HOG 35th Moto Carnival at Veterans Park.

Harley-Davidson has invited thousands of riders from around the world to ride in the parade including custom bike builders, stunt teams, charitable groups, HOG Chapters, as well as a few surprise guests.