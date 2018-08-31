× Health Department: 8 probable cases of severe bleeding linked to K2 in 2 weeks

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is once again reminding residents to steer clear of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, Fake weed, or Spice, which contain rat poison. There have been eight probable cases in the city of Milwaukee within the past two weeks. This brings the total number of cases to 34 confirmed and 13 probable in Milwaukee, as of August 30th. To date, there has been one death associated with K2 use in Milwaukee County.

“This recent increase in cases means that this product is circulating in our community again. These products are not safe and should not be used,” said Lindsey Page, infectious disease epidemiologist.

Officials said K2 can cause severe bleeding, unexplained bruising and could lead to death.

Individuals should expect several months of follow-up treatment after poisoning occurs.

If you have purchased K2 or fake weed, MHD officials advise that you:

Do not use them and tell your friends and/or family not to use them.

If you have used them and are bleeding or have unexplained bruising, call 911 or go to the emergency room.

If you have used them and are not bleeding, go to the doctor as there is still a chance for bleeding to occur.

The MHD encourages people to call 911 or immediately go to an emergency room if they or someone they know are experiencing a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids.