‘I about fell out of my seat:’ Chippewa Falls co-workers and friends learn they’re actually father and son

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Co-workers in Wisconsin discovered they’re more than just friends on the job. They’re actually father and son!

“Growing up, I always knew that I was adopted. It just never crossed my mind that I would ever find my parents,” said Nathan Boos.

Boos said he’s gone through his life never knowing who his biological parents were.

“I was adopted right at birth, right out of Marshfield, is where I was born,” said Boos.

His adoptive parents knew who his biological parents were, but because he never asked, they never told him, until one day…

“My mom just happened to come by one day and said ‘well, you’re friends with your dad on Facebook,'” said Boos.

After continuing this conversation with his adoptive mother, Boos discovered his biological father is a truck driver, just like him. That’s when Boos got curious.

“She just went on my Facebook and went through my friends list and brought up his picture and I said ‘get out of here,'” said Boos.

As it turns out, Boos’ biological father has been working at Rock Solid Transport in Chippewa Falls with Boos for two years.

“I about fell out of my seat,” said Boos.

“He messaged me on Facebook one day and asked me if I knew his biological mother and I’m like ‘yeah, that’s my ex-wife,’ and I about fell out of my seat. I’m like ‘oh my god,'” said Robert Degaro, Boos’ father.

Bob, who has two other children with his ex-wife, said the choice to give Boos up for adoption was a difficult one, caused by financial stress.

“Back then, I wasn’t much of a dad. His biological mom had chosen the adoptive parents and, like he said, because they were somewhat related, distant cousins I believe, but I didn’t know that,” said Degaro.

Both Boos and Degaro said they’re excited to continue growing the friendship they already had.

“It’s still kind of a shock and there’s days I’m not sure exactly what to say or how to act. I mean, he is my son, but we didn’t have that father/son relationship growing up and then we became working partners before we knew who we really were,” said Degaro.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time, one mile at a time as we say,” said Boos.

Both men said the reunion has brought them a sense of peace, and they plan to continue building their friendship.