‘It looked like ground zero:’ Storms slam through campground in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Four days of clean up and more storms are possible. It’s a terrifying experience for some near Cambellsport and a devastating week for one campground.

When you see what happened to the acreage in the Village of Cambellsport — its miraculous that no one was injured or killed.

One place you may not want to be when a tornado hits is where Bob Marcum and his wife were.

“What I heard was more important than what I saw,” Marcum said. “They always say it’s like a freight train. I never heard it before but you cannot miss it. You can’t mistake it.”

Mr Ed’s Campground near Cambellsport suffered thousands of toppled trees. About half of the RV’s were damaged. Marcum, his wife and dog jumped in the car and took off but where to go? They parked next to a building.

“All of the sudden it apparently went over because the trees started going down,” Marcum said.

“It’s really a family oriented campground,” Karen Patchett said.

It’s a campground community Patchett’s family has owned for decades. A peaceful place until this week.

“It looked like ground zero,” Patchett said.

When Patchett looks at the damage, she knows it will take a lot of money to repair. The Labor Day weekend is usually a big one for campers.

“They felt more empathy towards me. You’ve been here your whole life and look at the campground and I said, ‘But everybody’s alive,'” Patchett said. “That, I think, said it all.”

As for Marcum, he waited until the storm passed and went back to check on things.

“There was no way to even walk up here so we started crawling under and between the trees,” Marcum said.

The destruction is not stopping campers from coming out.

“It’s been one of those things when disasters happen and neighbors come together,” Marcum said.

If the tornado would have hit this Labor Day weekend, the campsites would have been full. As it was only a handful of campers escaped or were trapped until help arrived.