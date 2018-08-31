‘It was kind of scary:’ Group riding to Milwaukee for H-D 115th experienced severe weather in Lomira

MILWAUKEE — It was a beautiful night Friday, Aug. 31 for the Brady Street block party during Harley-Davidson’s 115th anniversary celebration, but it’s been anything but this week — with severe storms, including as many as 16 tornadoes statewide; 11 of them in southeast Wisconsin. A group from Atlanta experienced that as they headed to the Brew City for the party.

Jennifer Almand and her group came up to Milwaukee to celebrate the 115th. They’ve been to Milwaukee for similar events in the past. This time, they decided to ride to the Green Bay area to visit a dealership. They wanted to stay off the main roads to have a more relaxing time.

But when they went through Lomira, it was anything but relaxing. They saw the aftermath of the severe weather Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Almand said she was shocked.

“The damage was just ridiculous. Trees everywhere down. Flooding. A lot of gravel has washed up on the roads, so it was kind of scary,” said Almand.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of anyone being killed or injured in the storms.