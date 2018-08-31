Milwaukee company helps H-D riders customize their bikes; ‘sit forward, sit further back, sit a little bit higher’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As Harley-Davidson celebrates 115 years, another Milwaukee company is helping riders customize their motorcycles.

In what might look like a Harley showroom, Ron Priem is all about the leather. He works for Milsco Manufacturing -- a designer of custom Harley-Davidson seats and saddlebags.

"Harley riders all want to make their bike their own, so we have seats that allow a person to sit forward, sit further back, sit a little bit higher. We have seats that have air bladders in them. We have heated seats. All these varieties really enhance the riding experience," said Priem.

During the entirety of the Labor Day holiday weekend Milsco will be open to the public -- ready to highlight the company's 95-year history. Eighty-five of those years have been spent making Harley rides smooth.

On Friday, Aug. 31, Harley owners could ride in and try out a custom seat. That is Bob Carlson's department, as an industrial designer for Milsco.

"I can't ask for a better job, and I see my product at events like this and I just have tremendous pride and tremendous pride for the company I work for with the legacy we have with the motor company," said Carlson.

According to Milsco's website, "The company was founded in 1924 by Carl Swenson as the Milwaukee Saddlery Company and originally manufactured leather harnesses, collars and accessories for farm horses."