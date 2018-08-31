× Paul McCartney to perform in Madison in June 2019

MADISON — Paul McCartney will preform at the Kohl Center in Madison next summer.

The show is set for Thursday, June 6, 2019 as part of the Freshen Up U.S. Tour. Tickets for the show will go on say Friday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. — and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

You can also get tickets:

In person: Alliant Energy Center Box Office and Orpheum Box Office

By phone: At (800) 745-3000

You can only buy tickets from the Kohl Center box office on the day of the show.

The last time the Beatle made his way to Wisconsin was when he was a headliner for Summerfest 2016.