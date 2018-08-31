LIVE: Aretha Franklin’s funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, MI
Flood watch for northern half of FOX6 viewing area from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday

Paul McCartney to perform in Madison in June 2019

Posted 11:43 am, August 31, 2018, by

British musician and former Beatles' member Paul McCartney waves as he performs at the Roskilde festival in Roskilde on July 4, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SCANPIX / JENS NOERGAARD LARSEN

MADISON — Paul McCartney will preform at the Kohl Center in Madison next summer.

The show is set for Thursday, June 6, 2019 as part of the Freshen Up U.S. Tour. Tickets for the show will go on say Friday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. — and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

You can also get tickets:

  • In person: Alliant Energy Center Box Office and Orpheum Box Office
  • By phone: At (800) 745-3000

You can only buy tickets from the Kohl Center box office on the day of the show.

The last time the Beatle made his way to Wisconsin was when he was a headliner for Summerfest 2016.