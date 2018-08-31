× Plenty of great action for High School Blitz Week 3

It’s week 3 of the High School Blitz. This week means many of the games were conference match-ups. Our High School Blitz Game of the Week was Homestead at Grafton. Both teams were undefeated and both winning conference games to start the season. For highlights and reaction from game and highlights of all the games featured this week just click on the videos.

BURLINGTON VS UNION GROVE

The Southern Lakes opener for Union Grove is at home against Burlington. Demons leading by 20 at half after some big plays. Then on the second play of the second half, Nick Webley gets around the end and going 51 yards untouched. More Demons, Dalton Damon finds Webley over the middle for this 25 yard touchdown. They go on to the easy win.

Burlington 48

Union Grove 7

KENOSHA TREMPER VS KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL

In the Southeast conference, a cross town rivalry returns with Kenosha Indian Trail hosting Kenosha Tremper. Trojans on the drive, but Devin Rose of Indian Trial gets the strip on the tackle and the Hawks recover. That leads to Alex Jarvis just getting in from a yard out, but it's still a touchdown and a 7-0 Hawks lead. Next Tremper drive, turns out like the last, Leo Kiser forces the fumble and the Hawks again recover. Indian Trail rolls in this one.

Kenosha Tremper 6

Kenosha Indian Trail 34

MARTIN LUTHER VS DOMINICAN

In Whitefish Bay, Dominican hosting Martin Luther for their Metro Classic opener. On the second play from scrimmage, it's Darios Crawley-Reid, he gets outside and he's gone, his 11th touchdown of the season. 6-nothing after the missed extra point. The Knights come right back, Bo Bennet calling his own number and scoring from 5 yards out. The quarterback sneak seems to be the call of the night as the Spartans go to it, Nick Mueller scores and after a 2 point conversion, they lead 14-7. All Martin Luther after that.

Martin Luther 53

Dominican 7

MILWAUKEE MORSE MARSHALL VS MILWAUKEE HAMILTON

The Richardson division of the City conference has Hamilton and Morse Marshall meeting up at South Stadium. Wildcats get the first shot on offense and Josh Johnson gets them on the board early with this nice 60 yard run. Hamilton goes back on offense after a turnover. But Marshall's defense stepping up for the take away, an interception near the goal line. Eagles then get moving on offense, Amarion Allen almost gets tripped up but he keeps his balance just enough for a 17 yard pick up. That sets up Azarion Waits on the first play of the second quarter, as he scores from 4 yards out. All Morse Marshall in this one.

Milwaukee Morse Marshall 46

Milwaukee Hamilton 6

MILWAUKEE PULASKI VS MILWAUKEE BAY VIEW

A conference match up at Pulaski Stadium with Pulaski facing Bay View. Bay View on offense, when Lendenn Anthony shows his skills with a 30 yard pick up. However, the drive stalls. Pulaski takes its shot on offense, Isaac Lindner dropping in the 32 yard pass. But this drive also stalls, Pulaski again looking for some offense, but they suffer a big loss on this play because of the strength of the Bay View defense, ending another drive. Bay View's offense then shows up and gets the win.

Milwaukee Pulaski 14

Milwaukee Bay View 48