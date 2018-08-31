Report: Brewers acquire Curtis Granderson from Blue Jays

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 15: Curtis Granderson #18 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs past third base after hitting a grand slam home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have traded for Curtis Granderson, MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal said on Twitter late Friday, Aug. 31.
Granderson is an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays.
He previously played for the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers.