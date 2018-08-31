LIVE: Aretha Franklin’s funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, MI
Shooting victim struck by stray bullet, now police need help to find vehicles that may be involved

Posted 3:01 pm, August 31, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owners of these two vehicles regarding a shooting investigation.

The shooting happened near 33rd and Wright on Thursday, Aug. 30. Officials say vehicle #1 is a black SUV. Vehicle #2 is a white sedan with a dark-colored passenger side front quarter panel.

The victim of the shooting was not involved in the confrontation, but was struck by a stray bullet.

If you have any information regarding these vehicles, you are urged to contact 414-935-7360.