× Silver Alert: Search is on for 79-year-old Suzanne Arnold of Watertown

WATERTOWN — A Sliver Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Suzanne Arnold of Watertown.

Officials say Arnold was last seen Thursday night, Aug. 30. in the area of Country Club Lane and Silver Creek Road.

Arnold reportedly spoke with a family member on the phone around 7 p.m. — and was going to drive and pick him up from work at Schlossman’s Chrysler-Jeep in Brookfield.

Arnold is described as a female, about 5’5″ tall, 135 pounds. She was possibly last seen wearing a Wisconsin Badgers jacket.

Arnold may be driving a black 2010 Chrysler Sebring (similar vehicle pictured below) with Wisconsin plate 619-WPY.