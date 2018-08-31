United Airlines is raising baggage fees, matching JetBlue

LIVE: Aretha Franklin’s funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, MI
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: A United Airlines jet taxis at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, 67 million passengers passed through O'Hare, another 20 million passed through Chicago's Midway Airport, and the two airports combined moved more than 1.4 million tons of air cargo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

United Airlines is raising checked-bag fees for many passengers, matching a move earlier this week by JetBlue Airways.

United raised fees for checking a first bag from $25 to $30 and a second bag from $35 to $40 for tickets issued on or after Friday. The fees cover flights in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Chicago-based United says the money helps it invest in “the overall customer experience.”

At midday Friday, American and Delta still showed $25 and $35 bag fees on their websites.

Airlines have steadily increased revenue from extra charges on things like baggage, ticket changes, nicer seats and early boarding. Last year, U.S. airlines raised $7.4 billion from fees on checked bags and ticket changes, led by American, Delta and United.