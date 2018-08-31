‘We bought a Harley!’ 2011 Packers Super Bowl ticket snafu changed a Cedarburg couple’s lives

MILWAUKEE — During Harley-Davidson’s 110th anniversary celebration, FOX6 found a Cedarburg couple who turned some Green Bay Packers disappointment into Harley heaven.



Laurie and Peter Raush from Cedarburg can still feel the disappointment of that day in February 2011. Their beloved Packers were on their way to a Super Bowl victory, and they were not watching it as they had planned — in person, in the seats they legitimately paid for.

They were victims of a supersized ticket snafu.

“We showed up with our tickets, and we didn’t have seats when we got there,” said Peter Raush.

They did not join a class action lawsuit. They simply wanted what was fair, and their settlement was just that. They took that money and did something that then, surprised them.

“We bought a Harley!” said Laurie Raush.

A 2006 Ultra, to be exact.

“We worked with the NFL. It came out with several settlement offers, and we finally took one of the offers,” said Peter Raush.

It was a move that changed their lives — two trips to Sturgis, friendships they never expected to have and smiles that seem as permanent as a fresh set of tattoos.