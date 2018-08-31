‘We’re in the front:’ 115 ladies take part in ride all about women at Harley-Davidson

MILWAUKEE — When it comes to the Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration, Friday, Aug. 31 was all about the ladies.

115 women came together at the Harley-Davidson Museum for a ride all about women and empowering women.

One of the women said it’s therapeutic to be surrounded by other ladies who share a love for riding — in a community that has traditionally been dominated by men.

“It’s so important because many many years ago when women were riding like myself, we were shunned, we were pushed to the back. And now we’re in the front and important,” said Julie “Joolz” Kaczmarek.