Elkhorn police: Van seen prior to sexual assault not connected to attack; search still on for suspect

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 1, that the van and individuals seen at a business before a sexual assault have been identified and do not appear to be involved with the incident.

On Thursday, Aug 30, police asked the public to help look for a maroon conversion van, with plastic covering the rear window on the passenger side that was believed to be connected to a sexual assault that left a woman injured after she left work on Tuesday night, Aug. 28.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. — when police and Walworth County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area near Geneva Street and Lincoln Street, where they discovered a vehicle parked in a public parking lot. The victim was found in that vehicle, seriously injured.

An initial investigation has revealed shortly after 9 p.m., the victim left work and didn’t immediately return home. Relatives began looking for her, and discovered her vehicle in the parking lot. At that point, police said a male fled on foot from the vehicle to the east, entering a backyard near Walworth and Jackson. The relatives then discovered the victim in the vehicle, and called 911.

She was unable to communicate with officers, but it appeared she was the victim of sexual assault. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police are still looking to identify the suspect, who was last seen running east from the public parking lot near Geneva Street and Lincoln Street. The suspect is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a dark colored top with the different-colored sleeves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210.