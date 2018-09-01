Fire rescue team nurses hummingbird back to health

RICHBURG, S.C. — When we say the Richburg Fire Rescue looks out for the little guy, we mean it.

Wednesday morning, firefighters found a hummingbird laying exhausted and dehydrated on the floor of their engine bay and knew they had to help, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Several members chipped in, giving the little bird water and getting it healthy enough to fly off on its own.

“You can teach almost anyone how to be a firefighter, a medic or just about anything imaginable,” the department wrote. “What is virtually impossible to teach is compassion. We are fortunate that we have a tremendous group in our department that has passion and desire to help, regardless of the situation.”

Richburg Fire-Rescue said this isn’t the first time this has happened and likely won’t be the last.