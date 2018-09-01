× Funeral service held for slain Colorado family

PINEHURST, N.C. — Family members of a pregnant Colorado woman and her two young daughters gathered at their funeral service in Pinehurst, North Carolina, more than two weeks after their bodies were discovered at an oil worksite.

Christopher Watts has been charged with killing his family inside their suburban Denver home.

He has not entered a plea to murder and other felony charges and is being held without bail.

A friend reported 34-year-old Shanann Watts, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste missing on Aug. 13. The mother is from North Carolina.

Christopher Watts spoke about missing his family in interviews with television stations before his arrest.

Authorities say Watts told investigators he killed his pregnant wife after discovering that she had strangled their daughters.

Prosecutors charged him with killing all three family members.