H-D 115th anniversary: Riders test their skills on the track and in the sand

MILWAUKEE -- After a century-long break, an old tradition made a comeback in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 1 -- motorcycle racing on the beach!

It's a throwback a Bradford Beach. Harley-Davidson says it's the first time in 100 years that riders raced on the sandy shore of Lake Michigan. That made for sights you'd expect to see and some you wouldn't, like three giant steamrollers packing the sand down between races.

For those in the front row...

"A couple times it's been a little scary! Had to duck back a little bit," said Rena Zielinski, watched races.

Especially when some of the riders took a wide turn.

Visitors said it was a fun addition to the Harley celebration.

"I like all the older bikes when they raced more than anything," said Larry Zielinski, watched races.

A different game -- a skill competition -- was happening outside Miller Park.

Police motorcycle officers from several states, and civilian riders from H.O.G. chapters all over the country, weaved around the course keeping their bikes upright.

The riders put on a show for people who sat in the rain to watch.

Gary and Lora Shaneyfelt from Indiana, say they do not do this on their own bikes.

"No, I don't, but I wish I could," said Gary.

"Being able to handle a machine that's 1,700 pounds and take it almost completely down to the ground but not taking it to the ground, and not putting their feet down. that's the amazing part," said Lora.

Both of the contests, the skills competition and the beach races, ended on Saturday.