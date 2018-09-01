Northridge Mall parking lot transforms for Notes, Jokes, and Hope Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This Labor Day weekend, NKE Global is transforming the Northridge parking lot into the place to be with the "Notes, Jokes, and Hope Festival." Ochena and "AC" from NKE Global talk about the big acts they've brought in and more.

Tickets (at the gate and online)

3 days $100

1 day $65

1 Raffle ticket to win 2018 Chevy Spark (Griffin Chevrolet) with every paid ticket (Can buy more raffle tickets for $10)

Inflatables (Free with General Admission)

Competition "Hope for Fame" (every morning from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) Winner announced Sunday

1st place $5000.00, 2018 Chevy Spark (separate from the raffle), Lable, Development and Recording Deal

2nd place $2500.00

3rd place $1500.00

Symposiums "Hope Teaches" (Free with General Admission)

Credit Building

Home Ownership

Women Empowerment

Breaking Into the Music Industry

Preventing Teen Pregnancy

More

Artists

Switch

Shai

J Holiday

Chubb Rock

Ray J

F.L.Y

Bando Jonez

Twista

Bangg 3

Lud Foe

Stix

Jonny Joyce

EJ the DJ (Official Festival DJ)