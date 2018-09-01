Northridge Mall parking lot transforms for Notes, Jokes, and Hope Festival

MILWAUKEE -- This Labor Day weekend, NKE Global is transforming the Northridge parking lot into the place to be with the "Notes, Jokes, and Hope Festival." Ochena and "AC" from NKE Global talk about the big acts they've brought in and more.
Tickets (at the gate and online)
- 3 days $100
- 1 day $65
- 1 Raffle ticket to win 2018 Chevy Spark (Griffin Chevrolet) with every paid ticket (Can buy more raffle tickets for $10)
- Inflatables (Free with General Admission)
Competition "Hope for Fame" (every morning from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) Winner announced Sunday
- 1st place $5000.00, 2018 Chevy Spark (separate from the raffle), Lable, Development and Recording Deal
- 2nd place $2500.00
- 3rd place $1500.00
Symposiums "Hope Teaches" (Free with General Admission)
- Credit Building
- Home Ownership
- Women Empowerment
- Breaking Into the Music Industry
- Preventing Teen Pregnancy
- More
Artists
- Switch
- Shai
- J Holiday
- Chubb Rock
- Ray J
- F.L.Y
- Bando Jonez
- Twista
- Bangg 3
- Lud Foe
- Stix
- Jonny Joyce
- EJ the DJ (Official Festival DJ)
43.182414 -88.009879